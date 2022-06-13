When Luke Combs took the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Saturday night (June 11), it officially marked the last show he'll play before his son is born.

The singer and his wife Nicole are currently expecting their first child, and Nicole has indicated that she's due in June, which means baby boy Combs could be making his appearance any day now.

"I just figure I'll be changing my fair share of diapers after tonight, for sure. This is my last show as a not-dad. Confirmed," the country superstar tells the Tennessean, adding that he's planning to be an active and present father for the newborn stage — and that includes being on diaper duty.

"I'm assuming I'll end up doing a lot of that, man. I would think so," he affirms. "I just figure, you know, she had to kind of grow him for nine months, so I figure I can at least do something at this point. It's like, you don't really do anything for nine months. If you didn't do anything after that, [you're] kind of like a deadbeat at that point."

Combs and his wife haven't shared their exact due date, though the singer hints that it could be anytime — in fact, it's a possibility that he'll be a dad in time for Father's Day this Sunday (June 19).

"Maybe I'll be a dad by Father's Day. Who knows. Could be. That'd be cool," Combs adds. "Maybe on Father's Day!"

Though Combs won't be onstage for the next little while, his career certainly isn't slowing down. His next studio album, Growin' Up, is due out June 24. The project has already spawned one No. 1 hit, "Doin' This," and its tracklist also features a duet with Miranda Lambert called "Outrunnin' Your Memory."

The next track off the album, "The Kind of Love We Make," will arrive ahead of the full album: It's due out on Friday (June 17).