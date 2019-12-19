Luke Combs Has the Top-Selling Country Album of 2019

Luke Combs' debut album, This One's for You, is the best-selling country album of the year, Billboard reports. The top project edges out Dan + Shay's self-titled third studio album, which clocks in at No. 2, and Kane Brown's Experiment, which lands at No. 3 on the chart.

Listeners who've been following Combs' career over the course of 2019 likely will not be surprised at his album's placement: From the year's start to finish, the singer was an unstoppable force.

The power of This One's for You actually first began impacting country radio and Combs' own career back in 2017, when the project's first single, "Hurricane," went No. 1 at country radio. The album went on to produce four chart-topping hits in addition to "Hurricane." It also recently tied Shania Twain's Come on Over as the longest-running No. 1 album on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

With fans clamoring for new music, Combs released an EP called The Prequel to tide listeners over between his first and second full-length projects. That smaller batch of tunes made history, too. With it, Combs became the first artist to simultaneously chart five songs in the Billboard Hot Country Song chart's Top 25 ever since 1959, when Johnny Cash did so.

Combs recently explained to The Boot and other outlets that for his second album, he took an "ain't broke, don't fix" approach to making music, and didn't get too experimental with the kinds of songs he was writing and recording. Given the success of his first collection, that approach makes sense.