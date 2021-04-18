Luke Combs invited nearly 20 string players to join him for a orchestral performance of "Forever After All" at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18).

The love song is fairly stripped down on his record, but it got a big boost for this CBS delivery. From the Ryman Auditorium stage, Combs played to empty pews, but had no trouble summoning the proper energy. In addition to his band, string players dressed in white were distanced across the front of the stage and on each side of him. A gentle skyscape backed him as her performed a song inspired by his wife, Nicole Hocking.

Combs was nominated in three categories at the 2021 ACMs, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. "Forever After All" is his new single from the What You See Is What You Get album, released in 2019. Every song the North Carolina native has released to date has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

While Combs has slowed it down before — most notably during televised performances of "Better Together" — the country male typically performs in a ballcap with a red Solo cup in his hand. Without too much effort, he's proving to be a dynamic vocalist to a national audience.

The 2021 ACM Awards are live and will stream on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.