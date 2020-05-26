It took less than 24 hours for Luke Combs' rendition of the Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car” to be viewed over 800,000 times. That’s impressive.

“I heard y'all,” Combs wrote on his Instagram page on May 13, alongside a video of his performance. “Here's a full cover of Tracy Chapman’s "Fast Car.""

Chapman released “Fast Car” in 1988. It went on to grab two Grammy Award nominations, for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Combs himself is starting to get some much-deserved Grammy buzz, with Billboard recently proclaiming that the North Carolina native is a worthy candidate to snag a Best Country Album nomination for What You See Is What You Get, which has reigned at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums for 18 weeks straight. Other artists whose albums are in the discussion to grab a nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards include country powerhouses Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and Jon Pardi.

Combs has also written the unofficial anthem of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, “Six Feet Apart.” He recently performed the song on Good Morning America, after writing it as social distancing measures and safer-at-home orders were being enacted across the country.

Combs is nominated in three categories at the 55th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, for What You See Is What You Get.This year’s awards have been rescheduled from April to September due to coronavirus concerns.