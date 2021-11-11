Luke Combs’ Wife Had the Best Reaction to His CMA Awards Win [Watch]

Old Dominion's wives danced. Jimmie Allen's wife cried. Carly Pearce's boyfriend got misty and flashed two handsome dimples. Luke Combs' wife Nicole shouted, stood stunned for a second and the told her husband that yes, they did just really call your name.

Often the best moments from the CMA Awards (or any live broadcast, really) happen just left of the action. It's there you find Jason Aldean's wife Brittany freaking out when Pearce took Female Vocalist of the Year. That was a really emotional moment, and the numerous reactions can be seen at the 1:18 mark in the video above.

The other moment from the ABC broadcast that brought about the most involuntary reactions was Jennifer Hudson's performance with Chris Stapleton. Newcomer Breland was living his best life. Maren Morris threw a hand up to praise Jesus. Morgane Stapleton made a face that spoke to just how much she was loving this dirty gospel jam. Yep, she stink faced!

Combs' big Entertainer of the Year win was his only win on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Stapleton took home four CMAs, while Pearce, Old Dominion and Brothers Osborne rounded out the biggest categories.

Luke Bryan hosted the show, but various people helped him with different segments. Below you'll find the best red carpet pictures and the best show photos.

