Luke Combs treated fans to a performance of his chart-topping track "The Kind of Love We Make" onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

Clad in his signature black shirt and baseball cap, Combs stood center stage as he belted the fun and romantic tune. He brought an extra dash of energy to the stage as red spotlights and glowing lanterns set the mood.

"The Kind of Love We Make" hit country radio earlier this year as the second single from Combs' third studio record Growin' Up, released on June 24. The North Carolina native teamed up with songwriters Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell and Reid Isbell to pen the captivating track, which follows the stories of two couples whose lives intersect in a shocking and unexpected way.

Next month, Combs will wrap up his headlining Middle of Somewhere Tour with two dates scheduled at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Dec. 9 and 10. He won't stay put for long, though. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will join Combs on his lengthy 2023 World Tour, which kicks off on March 25 with a performance in Arlington, Texas.

Tonight, Combs is again nominated for the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award, which he won for the first time in 2021. He's up for a total of three nominations at the 2022 CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Growin' Up.

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.