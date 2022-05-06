Luke Combs Is Hosting a Massive Parking Lot Party This Summer

Luke Combs will celebrate his eight consecutive No. 1 hits with the people who made them possible during a giant party in the parking lot of his music publisher, BMI, who is putting the event together.

The June 8 Parking Lot Party will feature the CMA Entertainer of the Year performing his chart-topping hits and sharing the stage with 11 songwriters. Hailey Whitters will open the show, with Drew Parker following. Parker is a frequent collaborator of Combs'.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Luke Combs and his devoted fanbase to our parking lot for such an epic celebration,” says BMI's Clay Bradley. “Being able to celebrate eight consecutive No. 1s all at once is a massive achievement, and we are so thrilled to honor Luke and the incredible songwriters who contributed to this truly remarkable milestone. What an incredible way to welcome everyone back to Music Row!”

The songwriters who are expected to attend are veterans Thomas Archer, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher, Shane Minor, Tyler Reeve, Jonathan Singleton and Rob Williford. Each has had their fair share of No. 1s. Randy Montana, James McNair and Dan Isbell will also be featured after they each secured their first No. 1 hits.

Combs first signed with BMI in 2013. In addition to his success on the charts, the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer has won awards within his publishing home: Combs has secured 11 BMI Country Awards.

Later this year, Combs will embark on his Middle of Somewhere Tour with Jordan Davis. He also has a packed summer filled with festival appearances and his first-ever headlining stadium shows. His current single "Doin' This" has been working its way up the charts and currently sits in the top five.