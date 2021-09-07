Luke Bryan's family gathered together over the weekend to celebrate a happy occasion. The couple's niece, Jordan Cheshire, married her longtime love, Clint Eudy, on Sunday (Sept. 5) in Tennessee.

The country superstar's wife Caroline Bryan, his mom LeClaire, the wedding planner and more family and friends had been sharing pictures and well wishes on social media in the buildup to the wedding. Jordan is the oldest of three children born to Bryan's older sister, Kelly, and her husband, Ben, who died within a seven-year span of each other.

Bryan was the one to walk Jordan down the aisle:

Based on information shared by the event planner, Emily Clarke Events, the wedding took place at Troubadour Golf and Field Club, located south of Nashville. It was an outdoor event with an intimate feel under sheer curtains and white twinkle lighting.

Caroline Bryan turned to Instagram on Sunday to congratulate the couple, writing, "Happy wedding day Jordan!!!! I love any excuse to drive in a robe!!! Let’s do this!!! #eudyone @jordancheshire @clinteudy." She humorously subtitled her post "Classy," sharing two video clips of herself arriving to the wedding venue in a robe, then holding up a bottle of what appears to be vodka later on and sharing a formal picture of the couple.

She also posted a picture of herself dancing at the reception, writing, "I was called the “Dancing Emoji” all night long."

Cheshire and Eudy had been together since February of 2015, according to her Facebook page. Both live in Bryan's hometown of Leesburg, Ga.

She turned to to Instagram in December of 2020 to announce their engagement. "Woke up this morning a fiancé!!! @clinteudy I cannot wait to MARRY you," Cheshire wrote on Dec. 23.

The couple shared their marriage license online one week before the big day:

Jordan's mother, Kelly, died at the age of 39 in 2007 of unknown causes. Her father, Ben Cheshire, died in late 2014 from a reported heart attack. The couple had three kids: Jordan, who was 20 at the time; Kris, who was then 16; and Til, who was 13.

Til moved in with Bryan and his family after his father's death, and the country singer and his wife raised him to adulthood. He left home in 2020 to attend college at the University of Georgia.

