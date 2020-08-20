Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline co-star in a new underwear commercial that plays off the teasing and pranking they've made famous on social media.

Is it boxers or briefs for Bryan? Fans don't need to wonder any longer after a new 30-second spot for Jockey. Caroline starts by bringing in a box of new products to show Luke.

"Are you nervous?" she asks.

The "One Margarita" singer indicates he's ready and is all about the first pair of boxer briefs she pulls from the box. He likes that she likes the second pair, a silky pair of navy blue boxer briefs. But Bryan is less enthusiastic about the final pair.

"Here's your new go-to," Caroline says, holding a pair of black thong underwear.

"This is a prank, is what that is. I'm not wearing —" Bryan starts before Caroline slingshots them into his face.

"'Bout took my eye out with that dental floss," he says.

Bryan joins his buddy Blake Shelton as recent pitchman for underwear brands. In 2016, Shelton did a series of commercials for Gildan underwear, including one where an elderly woman seems impressed by the size of his underwear. The punchline of this commercial is her saying, "I'd like to see him model them."

Since releasing his Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album on Aug. 7, Bryan has promoted a number of products and brands on his social media pages, including Amazon. He's also been in the news, as American Idol showrunners have announced his return as a judge for the show's fourth season on ABC, slated for 2021.

Bryan recently opened up about the best prank he's done on Caroline, and talked about one that went very wrong: