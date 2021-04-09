Luke Bryan was on television Friday morning (April 9). The singer performed his new song "Waves" on Good Morning America in support of the release of the deluxe version of his most recent album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.

The album dropped on Friday as well, and while Bryan didn't get interview time, he did steal the screen for three-plus minutes of a fully produced, multi-camera performance that appears to have been recorded previously, as most have been during the pandemic.

"Waves" is the follow-up to his No. 1 single "Down to One," which was his fourth straight country chart-topper. In fact, he has a string of songs hitting either No. 1 or No. 2 that dates back to "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" in 2011.

Watch his performance of "Waves" below:

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is Bryan's seventh studio album, released in August of 2020 after being pushed back several months due to the pandemic. Hit songs from the project have included "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," "One Margarita" and "Down to One."

It's been a busy television week for Bryan, especially on ABC, where he is a judge on American Idol currently. On Wednesday night (April 7), he appeared in person for a sit-down interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour is scheduled to begin on May 30. Most tours slated for spring have been pushed to fall, but thus far, all previously rescheduled shows are slated to happen as they appear on his official website.

