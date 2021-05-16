Luke Bryan gave fans quite a surprise on Friday night (May 14) when he showed up at his downtown Nashville bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, for an impromptu performance. Video from the event shows Bryan leading the crowd in an epic sing-a-long of Brooks & Dunn's early '90s classic "Neon Moon."

A full house of fans sang and danced along, as neon signs reading "Crash My Party" and "Luke's" decorated the walls in the background.

"When Luke Bryan LITERALLY crashes the party. Surprise!" reads the caption of a post on the venue's Instagram, along with another video clip of Bryan's special surprise appearance. It was a jam-packed weekend of surprises from Luke's 32 Bridge, who treated the entire Broadway strip to a fireworks show from its venue's rooftop just a day before the singer himself dropped by to play a set.

The singer's six-floor entertainment facility, which is located at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Avenue in downtown Nashville, opened in the summer of 2018. Upon opening, the venue boasted an impressive eight bars, two restaurants (one of which is the city's only rooftop sushi bar) and four stages set up for live music.

The hot spot takes its name from the Route 32 bridge which crosses the Flint River in the singer's home state, Georgia. He also owns a clothing line with the same name.

Bryan's surprise performance was just a warm-up for a busy schedule of live music he's got planned for the year ahead. On Sunday night (May 16), he'll perform his new single, "Waves," on American Idol, where he also serves as a judge.

The singer also recently announced his upcoming Las Vegas residency, which he'll launch in February 2022. He's also finally getting the chance to embark on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which he originally planned for 2020 but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

