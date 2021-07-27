Luke Bryan Feels Like He’s in the ‘Golden Years’ of Parenting

Luke Bryan recognizes that there are a lot of good things about being a father, and those seem to increase the older his kids get. In fact, the superstar admits this time, right now, may be the best it has been since he became a dad more than a decade ago.

"As they grow older it gets easier to let them tag along," the Georgia native — who is raising sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10 — tells People.

"They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different," the singer continues.

Bryan and wife Caroline also legally adopted their nephew, Tilden, and took nieces Jordan and Kris into their care after the death of their father, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014. (Bryan's sister, Kelly — their mother — died in 2007.)

Not one to slouch on the hard part of parenting, the award-winning singer explains that his kids, "become your buddies" as they grow. "I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies," he says.

"And I'm certainly in the golden years," Bryan adds. "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now.”

The "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" singer also opened up about another little baby human he recently had the chance to meet in person, withheld by the pandemic. Bryan had the honor of meeting Daisy Dove, the almost-1-year-old daughter of his American Idol co-judge, Katy Perry.

"I've had the opportunity to meet her in person, and she is the most precious," he shares. "I always say she's the new Gerber Baby, you know? She's just the cutest thing.

"I actually had went on a bike ride with Orlando [Bloom], and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch and little Daisy Dove was there and she's just as cute as you could ever imagine," he reveals.

Bryan is currently on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

