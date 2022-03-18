Luke Bryan Is Wishing Time Would Slow Down on Son Bo’s Birthday

Luke Bryan's son Bo is one step closer to driving age, and one step closer to leaving home, and the singer is feeling it.

The country superstar's oldest son turned 14 on Friday, March 18.

Bryan shared a photo on social media to mark the occasion, and although the two are sporting big smiles, the "Up" singer can't help but feel a tad melancholy about his little boy getting older.

"Happy Birthday Bo Bryan. 14 already. Time please slow down. I love you," he writes in the caption.

Bo Bryan is not immune to pranks in the Bryan household. You may remember Mrs. Bryan pranking her eldest son on a hunting trip. The teen was not impressed with his mother's antics. Watch that below:

Bryan and his wife Caroline have two sons Bo, 14, and Tate, 11, and they adopted their nieces, Jordan, 26, Kris, 23, and nephew Til, 20, after their parents — Luke's sister and her husband — died.

In addition to judging another season of American Idol, Bryan is gearing up for his Raised Up Right Tour. The trek begins June 9 and will run through Oct. 28. Opening acts include Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.