Luke Bryan got to share the stage with one of his own childhood heroes when he rocked the house live with Charlie Daniels at the 2016 Volunteer Jam, teaming with the country legend to perform "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Daniels staged his annual all-star jam on Nov. 30 in 2016, celebrating his 80th birthday with a lineup that included 3 Doors Down, Travis Tritt, Larry the Cable Guy, Kid Rock and Chris Stapleton. Bryan came back out onstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville after his own solo set to join Daniels for a joint performance of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," which scored Daniels a No. 3 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 when he released it as a single from 1979's Million Mile Reflections album.

Click on the video below to see footage from their energetic joint performance, which was one of the highlights of the night:

Bryan named the song as one of his personal favorites in a press conference prior to the concert event. "Obviously, being a kid from Georgia, I was wondering, 'Why'd the devil come down here?'" he shared. "It kinda scared me as a kid, a little bit!"

Daniels died on Monday morning (July 6) at the age of 83, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, and Bryan turned to social media to share a picture of them together onstage.

"Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian and country music icon. Prayers to his family," Bryan wrote. "Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels."

LOOK: These Are the Best Charlie Daniels Band Songs