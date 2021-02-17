Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are one of country music's happiest and most admired couples, and in a new interview, the country superstar reveals their secret for a long and happy marriage.

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," Bryan tells People. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliche, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."

Bryan wed the former Caroline Boyer in December of 2006, and he released his debut album, I'll Stay Me, in August of the following year. He and his wife have grown accustomed to spending large chunks of time apart as he's toured to promote his albums over the course of their marriage, and he admits they've had to make some adjustments since the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him parked at home for the last year.

The country singer and American Idol judge says they've found a solution for that: "The main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us." he jokes, adding, "I'm playing!"

Bryan says it's important in marriage not to let small differences build into larger issues, adding that "you have to work so hard at it" to make it work long-term, especially when you have a family.

He and Caroline frequently turn to social media to share some of their family fun, including vacations, their animal sanctuary and a running prank war. He says that sense of fun is another key element.

"It never gets easier, but when you can share a wonderful life together, it makes it all worth it," he shares. "We have a great time too — whether we're Mom or Dad, or we're able to go somewhere by ourselves — we're really, really still so blessed that we've been able to navigate all this and my career, and then have a great marriage through it all."

