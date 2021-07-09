Tickets for Newest Luke Bryan Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates on Sale Now
Luke Bryan fans have waited more than 14 months for this. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year began his expansive Proud to Be Right Here Tour on Thursday (July 8) in Syracuse, N.Y., and he'll stay busy through October. Tickets are on sale now for three dozen American tour stops.
For nearly a decade, the "One Margarita" hitmaker has been one of country music's hottest tickets. He's among the very few capable of filling football stadiums, but this tour has long been planned as a more personal experience for fans.
In a way, he's returning to his roots as a headliner, playing outdoor theaters and amphitheaters across the Midwest, Southeast, East Coast and more. An Aug. 5 show in Bangor, Maine, and a Sept. 23 stop in San Diego, Calif., ensure he'll touch both coasts. Fans can expect a party wherever the tour bus parks for a night.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Live Nation. Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June will open select shows of the tour. A full list of dates with appropriate opening acts is below.
It's safe to assume Bryan will bring his best energy to the tour. While these dates have only been delayed since May of 2020, he's only had one chance to take the stage in front of a large audience since October 2019, when he closed his stadium tour in Detroit, Mich. That means hits including "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "Drink a Beer" and "Rain Is a Good Thing" have been on ice for 20 months, and that's just not where they belong.
Luke Bryan's 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:
July 8 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 10 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 16 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *
July 17 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
July 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 31 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf *
Aug. 5 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Au.g 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 12 -- Columbia, Mary. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 13 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 14 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
Aug. 19 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 20 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 21 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *
Sept. 3 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
Sept. 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 30 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct. 1 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct. 2 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center *
Oct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 15 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center *
Oct. 16 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *
* indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates
Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18
Caylee Hammack on all dates through Aug. 14
Runaway June on all dates beginning Aug. 19
DJ Rock on all dates
