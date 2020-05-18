Luke Bryan performed his new single "One Margarita" during the season finale of American Idol on Sunday night (May 17). The country singer's work-from-home performance featured his full band and cameos from his wife Caroline and his mother.

Bryan's family was featured in the background footage, filmed around the same time his official "One Margarita" music video was filmed. Bryan and his band performed in front of green screen, and then were cut into and around one another to illustrate this full-band performance.

Bryan's guitar and mandolin players slide in and out while his sings and plays acoustic guitar as he dances; at times, he's on screen twice. After the performance, judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are seen dancing from their at-home sets as host Ryan Seacrest thanks the country judge with a big smile.

"One Margarita" — from Bryan's upcoming Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album — was one of several performances during the Season 18 finale of American Idol. In addition to two performances from each of the five finalists, cast members like Doug Kiker returned to the show: The singing garbage man performed "Bless the Broken Road" with Rascal Flatts, each singing from individual home studios.

WATCH: Luke Bryan's Wife Gets Revenge

An all-star performance of Richie's "We Are the World" was probably the night's highlight. The legend started with would-be winner Just Sam before Gabby Barrett, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery and more joined in for the song. McCreery gushed about returning to the show on social media afterward, and welcomed Just Sam into the elite club of Idol winners.

Just Sam edged Arthur Gunn for the final spot. Dillon James, Francisco Martin and Jonny West were the other remaining finalists after the roster was trimmed from seven to five to begin the finale.

Early on during the Season 18 finale, Seacrest announced the show would be returning for a fourth season on ABC, the 19th season overall.