Luke Bryan to Perform During 2020 NFL Draft

Luke Bryan is one of several musicians set to appear during NFL Draft Weekend. The singer's performance of "Play It Again" will air on Saturday (April 25).

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday (April 23) and continues through the weekend, broadcasting on ESPN, the NFL Network and ABC. The first rounds take place Thursday night, with later rounds airing as the weekend continues.

While originally scheduled to be a live event in Las Vegas, Nev., the draft has been moved to satellite locations nationwide. Teams, players and analysts will appear from their homes or similar locations, and all will practice social distancing.

A press release promises Bryan's performance, although no details about the nature of the set have been revealed. "Play It Again" is a hit single from Bryan's Crash My Party album; it was released to radio as a single in 2014. The performance is part of of Verizon’s #PayItForwardLIVE series.

Additional performers listed for the weekend include Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson and H.E.R. A post at the NFL Instagram page reveals the full lineup:

Bryan has spent his quarantine time at his vacation home, mentoring CB30. The singer has been forced to postpone his 2020 tour and delay the release of his new album until Aug. 7.

“I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon," he said when postponing both.

Fans will still be seeing plenty of the country singer on television starting this weekend. On Sunday (April 26), the very first live episode of American Idol Season 18 begins, with Bryan and the other judges broadcasting from home.

