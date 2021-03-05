Leave it to Luke Bryan to not only remember this year's National Sons Day, but to involve all three of his boys in a happy family photo with his wife, Caroline, for the special occasion.

The honorary day for male children everywhere arrived on Thursday (March 4), and the famous country singer sure didn't let the occurrence go to waste. National Sons Day "honors the sons of the world and those who raise them," according to the National Day Calendar website.

That means that Luke and Caroline celebrated their two kids, 12-year-old Bo and 10-year-old Tate, as well as the college-aged Til, the singer's nephew whom the Bryans have helped watch over since his mother (Luke's sister Kelly) died in 2007. (Til's dad, Ben, passed away in 2014.)

"Proud papa," the "Born Here Live Here Die Here" singer says of the pic he posted this week. It shows him and his fam, including all the boys, at a bowling alley. The American Idol judge and veteran musician adds that he "love[s his] boys" and includes a hashtag for National Sons Day.

Talk about a happy family. The undated photo of Luke and his beaming clan is sure to put a smile on any country music fan's face, whether they have their own sons to honor or not.

The National Sons Day Facebook page says "March 4 is the official National Sons Day. A day to celebrate and recognize the special importance and significance of being a son and raising sons."

National Sons Day shares its March 4 date with National Grammar Day, National Hug a G.I. Day, National Hospitalist Day, National Pound Cake Day and Marching Music Day. According to some online resources, another day to celebrate one's boys, called simply Son's Day, occurs on Sept. 28. There is also a Son and Daughter Day, commemorated on August 11.

