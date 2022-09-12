Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music.

Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn are all also on the bill, as are Breland, Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block, Morgan Wade, Niko Moon and many more.

In addition to the festival's mainstream marquee acts, an array of Americana and independent-leaning performers are set to take the stage. Kentucky-based Americana stalwart Tyler Childers is on the bill, as are acts like Siera Ferrell, Ian Munsick and Nikki Lane.

In addition to her Saturday main stage set, Lane will host the festival's Stage Stop Marketplace & Horseshoe Stage, along with special guests the Compton Cowboys.

Stagecoach 2023 is set for April 28-30, 2023; the event will return to its longtime home of Indio, Calif.

Passes go on sale beginning Friday (Sept. 16) at 10AM PT. A wide variety of price points will be available, from day passes to special hotel packages that bundle tickets to the festival with accommodations nearby. For a full list of options, visit Stagecoach's website.