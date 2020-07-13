Luke Bryan appeared on Good Morning America to talk about being quarantined and Monday night's (July 13) CMA Best of Fest special on ABC. One of the hosts of the morning show thought it a good idea to ask the famously casual country singer if he was fully dressed, or just dressed from the waist up for the camera.

Bryan — who'll host the CMA Best of Fest in addition to being a featured performer two times — gave everyone a jolt when he stood up to show them how he rolls:

It's all smiles — and maybe a few elevated heartbeats — when he says he doesn't plan a wardrobe for these kinds of things. The question was a reference to several viral videos that have shown professionals dressed nicely from the waist up, but casually where the camera doesn't shine.

Bryan's 2012 performance of "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" made the 2020 CMA Best of Fest setlist; so, too, does a performance with Darius Rucker, filmed just for this TV special on the turf of Nissan Stadium. That's where Bryan will be when he hosts, but there are no fans in seats. That's strange, he admits, because typically when he plays CMA Fest, the Nashville stadium is sold out.

“It was very emotional. It was just heartbreaking that all of our fans couldn’t be there this year," Bryan shares.

CMA Fest 2020 was slated for early June, but like all live country music events, it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. CMA Fest will return in 2021, however.

The CMA Best of Fest special begins at 8PM ET on ABC.