Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Brandi Carlile are among the performers who will take the stage during The Big Concert for Small Business, a Verizon-sponsored livestream event taking place as part of the Super Bowl LV after-party. The show will help support small businesses impacted by the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The all-genre event will also feature appearances from Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R. and Brittany Howard. Jazmine Sullivan, who is teaming up with Church to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl itself, will perform during The Big Concert for Small Business, too, and actor Tiffany Haddish will host the show.

For Bryan, the performance isn't just an exciting way to cap off the big game: It's also a chance to give back to those hit hardest by the pandemic — something that's been important to him since the onset of the shutdown.

"Small businesses are such an important part of our communities," the "Down to One" singer reflects. "I was honored to be a part of [Verizon's] Pay It Forward Live Series back in March of 2020. We need to make sure we're continuing to support them, and I love that Verizon has stayed committed to raising awareness on their behalf."

The show will air beginning at 11PM ET and be broadcast across BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live. You can also stream it over Yahoo or Fios, or catch the show @Verizon across a number of social media platforms. Fans can use the #BigConcertSmallBiz hashtag to tag their favorite small business and will have the opportunity to donate to the cause throughout the show.

