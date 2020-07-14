Luke Bryan says that if he had to write a country song about the coronavirus quarantine, it'd be called "Ain't Divorced Yet." It's not a dig at any country celebrities who've hit a rough patch, but it is a recognition that too much time together can be a bad thing.

The hosts of Good Morning America put Bryan on the spot in asking him if he had to write a song about this time in American life, what would it be called. The light-hearted moment came at the end of an interview mostly focused on the CMA Best of Fest TV special,and it was said with all smiles.

"There are some divorces going around out there, these quarantine divorces," Bryan says, "But my wife and I, we're better than ever."

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, and Darius Rucker and his wife of 20 years, Beth, are three high-profile marriages that have broken up since March. These are stressful times, especially when you're not making enough money or stuck at home with guests you didn't expect to see so much of.

Bryan — who's been married for nearly 14 years — admits he had his full family plus some of his nephew's friends with him during quarantine. It was enough to field a football team, he jokes.

In addition to hosting Monday's (July 13) show, the singer's performance of "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" from 2012 made the 2020 CMA Best of Fest setlist. He also played John Mellencamp's "Small Town" with Rucker, a new performance filmed in an empty Nissan Stadium. No fans were in the stadium when he cut his hosting portions of the show.

“It was very emotional. It was just heartbreaking that all of our fans couldn’t be there this year," Bryan shares.

CMA Fest 2020 was slated for early June, but like all live country music events, it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. CMA Fest will return in 2021, however.

