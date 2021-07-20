Luke Bryan's family simply can't pass up an opportunity for a good prank. The country superstar played a show in Bristow, Va., on his 45th birthday (Saturday, July 17), and his family, band and opening acts were all on hand to make sure the big day didn't go unrecognized.

Video from Bryan's show at Bristow's Jiffy Lube Live shows his wife Caroline, their sons Bo and Tate, Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour openers Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack and more surprising Bryan with an elaborate — and extremely goofy — "Happy Birthday" video. Then, they got onstage to gift him with, as Bryan pointed out to the crowd, a lamp, a fire extinguisher, potato chips and "more Jockey underwear" (the singer and his wife have appeared in several ads for the underwear brand).

"I think y'all just need to sing my ass "Happy Birthday" and let's get this s--t over with," Bryan jokes in video from the show (below). But when he attempts to rope his sons into leading the song, he's met with silence.

"Y’all don’t wanna sing "Happy Birthday" to your dad?" the star asks in a mock-offended voice. "That’s horrible. After all I’ve done for y’all."

The crowd stepped up in their place:

Bryan was clearly having a great time both being back out on tour and having his family on the road with him: Caroline shared photos and video from a backstage birthday party that included an elaborate birthday cake in the shape of car tires (his birthday show was at Jiffy Lube Live, after all) and a piñata filled with miniature bottles of Fireball.

Caroline also posted video of Bryan doing a birthday dance on his tour bus; according to her, it's a Bryan family tradition.

Also during his birthday concert, Bryan pulled a 7-year-old fan onstage to sing his recent single "Down to One" with him. (Needless to say, Darci Claire stole the show.) On Friday night (July 16), Bryan helped a fan in Hartford, Ct., tell his stepson that he wanted to adopt him. The singer called it one of the coolest things he's ever gotten to do.

