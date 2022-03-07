Luke Bryan Is Totally Fine Not Being Nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year, Honestly

Some people might consider it a snub, but Luke Bryan is totally at peace with not being nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year at this year's ACM Awards — at least, he's at peace enough to joke about it.

Bryan won his third ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy in 2021, making him the reigning champ at the awards show. A year later, he offers some advice to the current Entertainer nominees, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

"When you're the reigning Entertainer of the Year, obviously, don't let it go to your head and make sure you keep doing good enough shows so you can get nominated again," Bryan says drily, speaking to Taste of Country Nights, "Which is what I didn't do."

Not that Bryan had an off year by any stretch of the imagination: He continued his tenure as a judge on American Idol, mounted his headlining Proud to Be Right Here Tour and even staged his very first Las Vegas residency.

"But I'm still not nominated," Bryan jokingly notes.

"When you spend too much time bragging about being Entertainer of the Year you might actually forget to entertain in the year, because I kinda didn't entertain like I needed to to get nominated," he continues.

While Bryan might be out of the running for Entertainer of the Year, he's still nominated at Monday night's awards show. His Jordan Davis collaboration, "Buy Dirt," is nominated in three categories, and he and Davis are performing on the show, too.

The 2022 ACM Awards will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Monday night (March 7).