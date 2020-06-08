As tensions continue to rise in the United States over not only racial inequalities but also an ongoing pandemic, many have found that they simply don’t have the answers at this time as to the best way to move forward. Yet, for the legendary Loretta Lynn, the answer is rather simple.

“I was taught that you treat others the way you want to be treated,” Lynn said simply in a tweet on Wednesday (June 3) as protests surrounding the death of George Floyd continued across the country. “That simple truth has served me well my whole life. As I've watched the pain and the hurt so many are in right now, I've just prayed for our country. We need God now, more than ever.”

Along with the tweet, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” hitmaker also shared a YouTube video of the cover of the Bobby Bare song “God Bless America Again” that she and Conway Twitty released in 1976. Originally, the song was released as a plea for God’s forgiveness for the nation’s wrongdoings in the 1960s.

The 88-year-old country icon recently released a new music video for “I Fall to Pieces,” to recognize the release of her book Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust.

“Friendship can help us during difficult times, like what we are all going through now,” Lynn said in an April press release about her friendship with the late Patsy Cline. “I wanted to share this song and video in honor of, Patsy. She was my friend, mentor, my strength and I miss her to this day."