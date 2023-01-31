Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute

As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show.

According to the outlet, the musical tribute will likely be part of a larger medley in honor of several artists who have died over the course of the past year. There's no word on who might be involved in the tribute; however, a couple of country artists — Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile — have already been announced as performers during the broadcast, so it's possible they'll be part of the medley, too.

There should be plenty of other country stars on hand at the Grammys, so there's no telling who might show up onstage for a tribute to the Queen of Country. Carly Pearce, a first-time nominee, has confirmed that she'll attend the show. Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde are two more nominated acts with a history of paying tribute to classic country, so it's entirely possible that they might be available to hop onstage to fete Lynn.

Over the course of her lengthy musical career, Lynn won three Grammy trophies and was nominated a total of 18 times. Her most recent nod was for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wouldn't it Be Great?" at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019. In 2010, she received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lynn died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was the most-awarded female country artist of all time. A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, she also visited the White House in 2013 to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest honor the United States can bestow on a private citizen — from President Barack Obama.

