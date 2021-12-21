If you were listening to country music during the early 1990s, you are guaranteed to have heard at least one of Lee Roy Parnell's hits on the radio. Born December 21, 1956 in Abilene, Texas, Parnell came from a musical family. His father was close friends with country legend Bob Wills, who helped foster Lee Roy's talents from a young age. In a 2004 interview, Parnell said that his first radio performance was at the age of six alongside Wills and his band, the Texas Playboys, in Fort Worth, Texas. After honing his skills as a guitarist and vocalist, he moved to Nashville and inked a record deal with Arista Nashville in 1989.

Although his self-titled debut was released in 1990, Parnell didn't find fame until his breakout album Love Without Mercy supplied him with three Top 10 hits on the country charts. The success of the songs "What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am," "Tender Moment" and title track "Love Without Mercy" marked the beginning of Parnell's mainstream country success, which continued into the mid 90s.

Over the course of his career, Parnell has released nine studio albums and more than 20 singles chart on the Billboard charts. In the 2000s, Parnell shifted to focus more on a more blues-oriented sound. He's known for his skills as an incredible slide guitarist and has played on a number of other artists' songs, including Mary Chapin Carpenter's No. 1 hit "Shut Up and Kiss Me."

Let's take a look back at some of Lee Roy Parnell's best and most beloved country hits.