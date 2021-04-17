Lee Brice had planned to sing his hit collaboration with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now," during the 2020 CMA Awards, but due to contracting COVID-19, he had to pull out at the last minute. The singer is now getting his second shot at this performance, this time at the 56th ACM Awards.

“I’m feeling really excited about singing live,” Brice reflects. It will be the pair’s first time getting to sing their hit together live at an awards show.

“This song has been around now for almost two years, but yet Carly and I have only probably sang it together maybe a handful of times. So, it’s still brand-new to us,” Brice notes.

“It’s gonna still feel brand new, and I think that might make the performance extra special for us,” he adds. “Heck, it’s my first time really performing on the ACM Awards ever, so I’m excited about it.”

"I Hope You're Happy Now" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Pearce and Brice’s teams have put in the hours to get the song where it is today, so in addition to it being an exciting moment, their performance will also be one of celebration.

“Our goal was just to try and keep momentum going through this [COVID], and it was a very hard thing. It was so many people … My whole team worked from five in the morning until 11 at night every single day,” Brice says.

“So, it’s going to mean a lot to be able to be there and let this momentum continue to rise," he continues. "We met our goal, I think, and that was very important.”

The pair’s upcoming performance isn’t the only excitement they've had this week: During what the two thought was a press interview, they were surprised early with the news that they had officially won Music Event of the Year. It was a full-circle moment for the artists, who ironically didn’t know each other prior to recording together. They've since become friends.

“Just to think about how hard I and my team fought to get this song right, and how much your voice lent just exactly what I had always wanted for it. I’m just … this is really cool,” Pearce told Brice giddily after they received their awards.

They’re riding on their award win high and ready for Sunday (April 18). Brice isn’t worried about any last-minute changes like last time, and is looking forward to being onstage.

“All rehearsed & ready to go,” Pearce shared online alongside a little snapshot of what fans can look forward to for Sunday’s awards show.

Pearce and Brice are also nominated for Single of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

The 2021 ACM Awards will begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

