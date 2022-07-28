LeAnn Rimes Announces Joy-Filled Holiday Show at the Ryman

Christmas is now less than five months away, and while that's no cause for panic, it does mean there will be holiday show announcements in the coming months. Up first, LeAnn Rimes.

The country singer took to social media to announce a special holiday show at the Ryman Auditorium, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

"Nashville!! Performing at @theryman always brings me so much joy and this December, I want you all to join in that joy with me," she writes on Instagram. "JOY: The Holiday Show is heading to the mother church for one night only and tickets go on sale this Friday."

Rimes is sure to mix in some classics as well as pieces from her own collection. Her version of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is a holiday must. Although it's been a few years since she has released a Christmas album, she does have two in her catalog: What a Wonderful World (2004) and Today is Christmas (2015). There's been no confirmation yet on if the show will be streamed or broadcast anywhere.

It's possible the "Blue" singer will toss in some of her greatest hits and perhaps some new tracks. Rimes is set to release a new album, God's Work, on Sep. 16. The project features several collaborations with artist like Sheila E., Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ziggy Marley and more. She says God's Work is "beyond special" to her and she can't wait for fans to let the music into their hearts.