LeAnn Rimes Plots 2022 The Story… So Far Tour Dates + New Album

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating 25 years of music in 2022. To mark the milestone, the Grammy Award-winning artist will embark on a 14-date tour. Kicking off May 13, The Story...So Far Tour will run through July 24.

Rimes promises fans will experience a show that is both personal and intimate. The country and pop singer will take audiences on a musical journey through her career, which began at age 14 when she won her first Grammy for "Blue." She remains the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy.

In addition to a selection of her greatest hits, Rimes will also debut some new music from her upcoming album, god's work, during the upcoming run of live dates. Although a specific release date has not been given for the new project, it is expected to arrive later this year.

Tickets for LeAnn Rimes' The Story... So Far Tour are set to go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10AM local time via Rimes' official website. See a complete list of tour dates below.

LeAnn Rimes' 2022 The Story...So Far Tour Dates:

May 13 - Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Casino - The Fox Theater

May 14 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine

May 19 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive

May 20 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Will Rogers Auditorium

May 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Scissortail Park

May 25 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Potawatomi Casino - Northern Lights

May 26 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Potawatomi Casino - Northern Lights

June 23 - Orange Park, Fla. @ Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

June 24 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater

July 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

July 9 - Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino Event Center

July 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

July 16 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

July 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ TBD