Lauren Davidson, ‘To the Moon and Back’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson is premiering her heartfelt new song "To the Moon and Back" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen.

The classic adage "I love you to the moon and back" forms the backbone of Davidson's new song, written by the artist and her equally musical father, Danny. "When we sat down to write this song, we tossed the idea back and forth worried about whether or not it would be corny," Davidson tells The Boot. "[We] decided to commit to it, and then I started seeing the phrase everywhere, and I just knew it was meant to be."

Even though it's technically a breakup song, written as a reflection on a past love, "To the Moon and Back" is still pretty upbeat. "I can love you to the moon and back / Come along with me," Davidson sings on the chorus. "I've been talkin' about you lately / Do you talk about me too? / Remember when we stayed up all night dreaming about all the things we'd do?"

"I wanted to write a song that had simple chords to really showcase the story I was trying to tell," Davidson says. "I could love you to the moon and back -- will you follow me?”

"To the Moon And Back" appears on Davidson's forthcoming EP, titled Ballads. The aptly titled, three-song collection is entirely focused on the "haunting melodies, emotional lyrics and sincere artistry" behind these kinds of powerful tunes.

"They have been, and remain, an important part of what I have always loved about music," Davidson says. "Ballads are truly the stories of our lives, and I love listening to them, singing them and, more recently, writing them."

Ballads is set for release on Nov. 2. Fans can visit LaurenDavidsonMusic.com to learn more.