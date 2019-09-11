Bet You Didn’t Know These 10 Things About Lauren Alaina

Before Lauren Alaina made a name for herself in country music, she was just a regular high school student. All that would change, however, when Alaina decided to follow her cousin's advice to try out for American Idol.

Sure, that's something a lot of people know about the "Ladies in the '90s" singer -- but what about the fact that she was serving up pizzas before she was serving up singles? Although one of Alaina's first jobs was working at CiCi's Pizza, if singing didn't work out, she would have pursued another dream: becoming a teacher.