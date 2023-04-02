Lainey Wilson Snags Female Video of the Year Trophy at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson brought home a win for Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2), with the music video for her song, "Heart Like a Truck." Competition was tight in this category, and she beat out Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris to claim her trophy.

After being announced as the winner, Wilson walked to the stage — high-fiving fans along the way — having performed "Heart Like a Truck" less than a half hour earlier in the show. She then hugged Shania Twain, who presented the award, before taking her place in the center of the stage with her new CMT trophy. She began her speech by telling the crowd, "My heart is about to beat right out of my chest right now, I'll be honest with y'all."

She continued, remarking on the song and thanking those who helped produce the video.

"This song right there is about finding freedom and strength," she said of the hit tune. "It's about not being afraid of the scratches and the dents and the bumps along the way. We all got a story to tell, and I'm so proud of this music video. It was filmed, produced, written and directed by all women."

"I just want to say, first of all, thank you Jesus for this opportunity, and I want to say thank you CMT for literally believing in my before a lot of folks did," she added. "But I also want to say thank you so much to the fans. I feel like I'm watching my dreams come true right before my eyes."

Wilson is adding another accolade to an already-impressive year and a half with her newest CMT Music Awards trophy, after walking into the awards show as this year's most-nominated artist. The singer's chart-climbing "Heart Like a Truck" is a mid-tempo anthem for tough women — and a testament to the obstacles they overcome.

The music video for this song is simple and cinematic, with Wilson playing the part of a new ranch hand who struggles to learn the ropes — literally — but ultimately finds her groove as a cowgirl working with free-spirited horses. Wilson got to flex her acting muscles a little bit in the "Heart Like a Truck" video, which came out shortly before the singer's season arc as a character on runaway hit TV series Yellowstone.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live from Austin, Texas on Sunday night (Apr. 2) on CBS and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted the show.