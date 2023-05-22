After her performance with Jelly Roll earlier in the show, Lainey Wilson returned to the American Idol stage during Sunday night's (May 21) finale episode for a second time.

For her second appearance, Wilson hit the stage to perform her hit song “Heart Like a Truck.”

She started the song off by herself before being joined by Marybeth Byrd. Byrd was a contestant during this season of Idol who was eliminated earlier in the competition. Wilson and Byrd stood center-stage to exchanged the lyrics about the complications of love.

An unexpected third voice entered the picture in the form of Warren Peay not too long after.

Together, the three singers delivered rich vocals that the audience and judges alike seemed to enjoy. Like Byrd, Peay was an Idol hopeful who was eliminated during a previous stage of the singing competition.

Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" has become a runaway fan-favorite and, most recently, a No. 1 hit at country radio. The singer has taken country music by storm in the last year: She was recently crowned Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards and she took home Album of the Year at the same awards show. She also made a name for herself acting on the megahit series Yellowstone.

