Lainey Wilson Has ‘No Clue’ What’s Next for Her ‘Yellowstone’ Character

Lainey Wilson's been loving her experience onset on Yellowstone, but she's as confused as anyone else amid the rumors buzzing of a rift between the Paramount network and show star Kevin Costner.

During a recent conversation with ET Online, Wilson admitted she still isn't quite sure what lies ahead for her character, and for the show itself.

"I'm planning on getting an update today. It's wild," she says. "Like, just tell me when, man. Yeah, I have no clue what's going on ... I'm waiting on that phone call."

The singer's Season 5 role — in which she plays a musician named Abby — is her onscreen debut, and she says it's been an eye-opening experience. "I feel like I've learned that TV business is even crazier than the music business. And that's the truth," she adds.

Despite the chaos of the entertainment industry, Wilson says her experience on-set is one she's eager to repeat.

"It's crazy, you know? They've honestly just welcomed me with open arms. They have just treated me like one of their own," the singer says. "I didn't really know what to expect, especially the first day of set, but they treated me with respect."

Now, acting's a tool Wilson will keep in her toolkit for the rest of her career, despite the fact that she'll always be a musical artist first.

"I started out doing music, and that's always going to be my focus. That's my way of expressing myself," she details.

"And they have a different way of expressing themselves and being creative. But [there] was this mutual respect for each other," Wilson goes on to say.

In addition to her onscreen work, Wilson is hitting the road as an opening act on Luke Combs' World Tour in 2023.

