Country newcomer Lainey Wilson is country through and through. She recently stopped by our studios, and as soon as you have the pleasure to meet her, you instantly feel comfortable. She lights up the room! Her song "Things a Man Oughta Know" made it all the way to the top of the country music charts, and she stopped by to talk to us about it.

I thought it was very interesting to hear how she started getting to play live shows. In high school, she was a Hannah Montana impersonator. One of her teachers in school asked if she could come by in full costume and play her kid's party — she then started to get inundated with requests to play parties in her city all the time. She told us she only had one request when being booked as a Hannah Montana impersonator: that Lainey Wilson could open up for Hannah. That is kind of how she knocked down her own doors and became the success story she is today.

It was really neat to get to hear her story of her rise to fame and how fast it has all started to happen as of late. You also really need to hear how well Lainey does at our game, the 60-Second Song Challenge. Let's just say, she knows a few things we all oughta know.

In this podcast, we also got the chance to sit down with one of country music's biggest bands, Old Dominion. They have a new album out on Friday (Oct. 8) called Time, Tequila and Therapy, and I think it's amazing.

The last time I spoke with them, they were talking to me about how their hit song "I Was on a Boat That Day" was an idea in one of their phones for the longest time, but they never wrote or recorded it until someone told them it would be a great song if they did. I asked them since that song turned out to be such a big success, do they have any other ideas in their phones that they think could be just as big? They said that Brad wants to write a song called "Convertible Christmas," but the other band members think it's a dumb idea. I think it would be a great song!

The fellas in Old Dominion also got very personal and told us that during the pandemic, they felt like they were growing apart a little, and that working on this new album was, in a sense, therapy for them.

I really think you will enjoy both of these interviews that are being featured on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 6. Please take a listen, and like and subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

