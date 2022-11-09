Here’s Why Lainey Wilson’s Father Was Her CMA Awards Date

Lainey Wilson's emotional acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards centered around her father, Brian.

"I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said as she wiped tears away.

After winning New Artist of the Year earlier, Wilson picked up her second CMA. This was one she was not expecting, but still she quickly turned her focus to her father, who recently went through a health scare no one was expecting, either.

In late July, Wilson canceled shows to rush home to be with her dad, a man she describes as no-nonsense. There's a song called "Those Boots (Deddy's Song)" on her new Bell Bottom Country album that is inspired by him. Talking to Taste of Country, she made it clear she's just happy he lived long enough to see it released.

"He spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face," she shares.

"They had to remove his eye and they had to remove some bones in face. He had a stroke on top of all of that. He had nine surgeries in a month and a half. He’s not supposed to be here," Wilson explains.

Despite all that, Wilson said Brian Wilson was doing well and had just returned home after weeks in the hospital. He walked the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), clutching his daughter's hand as the cameras flashed. There's no doubt he was out of his element, but one also gets the feeling she wouldn't have had it any other way.

"I want to say, a few months ago my daddy got really sick and we thought we were going to lose him," she said onstage. "He spent two months in ICU — he’s walking the carpet with me tonight and he’s here. The one right here is for my daddy Brian Wilson — I’m not talking about the Beach Boy, I’m talking about the cowboy."