Lainey Wilson Goes A Capella in Heavy Rains at Carolina Country Music Fest [Watch]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images/TikTok

Lainey Wilson got creative during her set at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Sunday (June 11), after a torrential downpour opened over the crowd.

Wilson wasn't fazed by the weather and continued her usual powerhouse vocal performance, despite the fact that she was getting drenched onstage. In fact, at one point during her set, the storm got so bad that her band was forced to stop playing.

Undeterred, Wilson took her show a capella, singing hits including "Wait in the Truck" and "Heart Like a Truck" with only her microphone — and a crowd of cheering fans singing along with her.

After the show, fans applauded her commitment to her performance, with one TikTok user saying she "rocked out" despite the inclement weather at the festival.

In a post of her own, Wilson shared a snippet of the rain show and thanked fans for staying in the crowd even as the audience was getting soaked.

"The redneck choir was wild in Myrtle Beach last weekend," the star wrote. "Thank y'all for sticking it out with me and singin til the very end."

The Sunday show came just a couple of days after Wilson gave multiple performances at the 2023 CMA Fest in Nashville, including a Night 2 Nissan Stadium appearance with her "'Wait in the Truck" duet partner, Hardy.

