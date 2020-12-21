Lady A’s Kids Are Starting to Figure Out Their Favorite Christmas Songs

In their new original song "Christmas Through Your Eyes," Lady A reflect on how becoming parents has made the holiday season even richer, as they're able to rediscover the magic of Christmas through the eyes of their children.

Between them, the trio have six kids: Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie have one son, four-and-a-half-year-old Ward, and Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli share a 6-year-old son named Cash and a daughter named Lilli, who will turn three just a few days before Christmas, on Dec. 22. Meanwhile, Hillary Scott and her husband Chris have three daughters: 7-year old Eisele and two-and-a-half year old twins Emory and Betsy. All of them are starting to make the magic of the Christmas season their own, and many are even beginning to develop favorite holiday songs, the bandmates reveal.

"My little girl Eisele, she loved "Rudolph" and she loved "Jingle Bells,"" Scott shared at a recent virtual media event. "I'm gonna try to expand her listening this year. The twins ... are kinda finding their little voices, and it'll be fun to see what songs they gravitate towards."

Haywood agrees that his kids have also been exploring the classics.

""Silent Night" was a big one. My son loved that," he says. "I sometimes sing it to him at night, even in the middle of the summer. He loves that song. The melody is so beautiful."

Kelley chimes to say that "Jingle Bells" is a big hit in his household, too, but adds that the song his son has been singing the most recently is actually not a Christmas song at all. In fact, Ward's favorite tune deals with some pretty tough, adult subject matter.

"It's hilarious, though not Christmas-y ... [He's been singing] Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge,"" the singer says with a chuckle. "I played that song to him one day and he really liked it, and he made me play it to him, like, five times in a row. Uh, it's about drug addiction. But he liked the melody!"

"Christmas Through Your Eyes" is included on the new deluxe version of Lady A's holiday album, On This Winter's Night.