Kyle Park revisits some painful memories in his single "Rewind." The song's accompanying music video, premiering exclusively on The Boot, follows the Texas singer-songwriter as he reminisces and writes the song from his trusty red pickup.

Park's new video follows the artist through the songwriting process. Throughout the clip, he scribbles down lines here and there as various sights, sounds and memories inspire him. They're all moments — tough ones he'd love to "rewind" and erase — directly addressed in various lyrics: how a relationship ended and when he chose a day with friends over fishing with his now-deceased grandfather, for example.

In the final verse, Park sings about how he both passed up the opportunity to see Merle Haggard in concert and wasn't there to stop a friend from driving drunk. Now, sadly, they're both gone.

"Fast forward back to yesterday / I’d hit pause instead of play / And take it all in," Park sings each chorus, "but the simple fact is / You can’t turn back the hands of time / Lord knows how hard I’ve tried / 'Cause life don’t always give you second chances."

Park co-wrote "Rewind" with Ben McPeak and Bernie Nelson. The single sits just inside the Top 25 (No. 24) on the Texas regional radio chart as of the week ending July 2.

Park began playing guitar at the age of 14, after his dad's death in 1998, and landed his first paid gig one year later. The Leander native's debut album arrived in 2005, when he was 20 years old; his most recent album is 2018's Don't Forget Where You Come From, his sixth studio record. Park has landed seven No. 1 singles on the Texas country charts throughout his career.

In January, Park and his wife Brandi welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyla Marie. Visit KylePark.com for his tour schedule and new music updates.

