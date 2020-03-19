Story Behind the Song: Kree Harrison, ‘Get Away With Anything’

Kree Harrison has said that "Get Away With Anything," off of her upcoming album Chosen Family Tree, is her current favorite song to perform live. Though the singer feels intuitively comfortable performing the song, she didn't write it: It was written by Joey Hyde, Sarah Turner, Daniel Ross and Austin Jenckes. Harrison first encountered the song in a pitch meeting, and she noticed that later on, it kept getting stuck in her head.

To learn more about the story behind the song -- and why Harrison thinks it inspires such a positive reaction at her live show -- read on!

I didn't write that song. We were looking for songs as well as writing, and my publisher pitched it to me during a pitch meeting. I just fell in love with it. I don't know -- at first I thought, "Man, this song keeps getting stuck in my head."

It was one of the last ones we came back to. I'm so glad that we did, because it's my favorite one to perform live. I don't know, I feel like there's this mysterious, sexy vibe to it, and I feel like people automatically gravitate toward that tempo. People seem to love it when I play it live. So it just feels good.

For me, it usually goes: If I believe it, if I really mean what I'm singing, then it usually goes over well live. If I'm putting it out there, then people will gravitate toward it. So I think that, you know, if I mean it, people can tell.