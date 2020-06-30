Watch Kree Harrison’s ‘Chosen Family Tree’ Lyric Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Blood isn't always thicker than water. Kree Harrison's new song "Chosen Family Tree" is a love letter to the friends that become your family, and she's premiering the track's music video exclusively with The Boot.

Readers can watch Harrison's "Chosen Family Tree" lyric video above. Her heartfelt lyrics about finding her people -- the ones who "love so much stronger than even my mother" and "lend a hand when I just needed one" -- appear onscreen over footage of flowering trees, fall leaves and branches swaying in the breeze.

"After losing family at an earlier age, I developed relationships with people that soon became my chosen family," Harrison says of the inspiration for "Chosen Family Tree." "I found family in our neighbors, friends, community and jobs, not just in blood. They love me unconditionally, and I love them unconditionally. That’s what chosen family does."

Harrison co-wrote "Chosen Family Tree" with Fancy Hagood, Audra Mae and Skylar Wilson. It's the title track of her forthcoming new album, which the singer co-produced with Jordan Lehning and Skylar Wilson. That project's release has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with a new date to be announced.

A native of Woodville, Texas, Harrison scored a record deal with Lyric Street Records as a pre-teen. In 2013, she appeared on Season 12 of American Idol and earned the runner-up spot to Candice Glover.

Harrison's debut single, "This Old Thing," became a Top 40 country hit. An album of the same name, her first full-length project, earned a Top 30 spot on the country albums chart.