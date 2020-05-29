Kip Moore’s ‘Wild World': 5 Romantic, But Tough, Moments

Kip Moore's new album, Wild World, out Friday (May 29), is about two-thirds love songs, but not the syrupy-sweet, over-the-top-romantic sort. The singer's style is more rugged and real than rosy.

All of Moore's songs are full of flawed, curious characters (see: the reflective "Fire and Flame"), some of whom are still finding their way in the world (for example, in Wild World's title track). His new album's final track, "Payin' Hard," is almost uncomfortably personal, in fact, though it sits among a batch of songs that Moore says are "100 percent" his bravest and most personal.

"I tend to be a lot more honest in music than I am in my real life ... I'm a lot more closed off in the real world, but I'm a lot more open to the ways I actually feel in music," Moore tells The Boot, admitting that when he writes a love song (or any song, really), he approaches it honestly. "I'm not trying to paint myself as some perfect person," the singer says.

The midsection of Wild World offers a particularly good look at Moore's vacillating feelings in love: "She's Mine," the album's first single, features daydreamy lyrics over a melody that's loads of fun, while the next two tracks, "Hey Old Lover" and "Grow on You," are especially confident. What follows, "More Than Enough," though, is boldly vulnerable.

"I feel like, too often times, you hear love songs [that make the relationship and the people in it sound perfect]. I don't feel that way about myself," Moore reflects. "I do feel confident enough sometimes where you might not be into [me] now, but I'm gonna make you change your mind."

Below, get a listen to five of our favorite romantic, but tough, moments on Wild World.