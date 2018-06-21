Kip Moore Has Three New Projects in the Works, ‘a Lot of Irons in the Fire’

While Kip Moore is still riding the wave of his 2017 release Slowheart, which earned him the Mediabase chart No. 1 single "More Girls Like You," the country artist says he's already hard at work on his next album -- or rather, albums. Backstage at Country Jam 2018, Moore told The Boot that he's got not one, but three, new projects in mind.

"I've got a lot of irons in the fire right now," Moore says. "I've been writing a lot of different types of stuff, and now I'm just trying to figure out how to disperse the music."

While it's too early to tell exactly what those projects will look like, Moore says that his musical inclinations have been leaning in a folkier direction lately: "I've thought about doing a solely acoustic, stripped-down record," he admits. However, that's not entirely uncharted territory for the country star; in fact, singer-songwriter influences have long played a part in his music.

"I think that's already showing in a lot of stuff," Moore explains. "You've got songs like "Guitar Man" on Slowheart. That [sound] has found its way onto my records a lot of different times, if you actually dive into the record."

In part, Moore attributes that amalgamation of styles to his diverse musical influences. "Rock 'n' roll has always been in my blood," he continues. "I was raised on guys like Bob Seger and John Cougar Mellencamp. As I got older, I listened to the Black Crowes and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Then I listened to the Cure and bands like that. I had a big Willie Nelson influence.

"So I had a wide range of musical influences," he adds, "and I think once that's been in your blood for a long time, it filters out at different times in your life."

As for the new projects, Moore says that although they're still a long ways off, he thinks it's likely that all three will see the light of day at some point.

"I'm super fortunate to have a label that believes in me as a writer and lets me do the things I wanna do, which is not always the case at major labels," Moore says. "They're very for the ideas I want to go forward with."