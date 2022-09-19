Kimberly Williams-Paisley Tees Up Fifth-Annual Dance Party to End ALZ

Nashville will be dancing the night away at this year's Dance Party to End ALZ, hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her siblings, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams. The fifth-annual event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances.

Williams-Paisley's husband Brad Paisley is set to perform, along with Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten and Chrissy Metz. Kelleigh Bannen, Ashley Campbell and Melinda Doolittle are also on the lineup, and each will be performing their favorite songs from the 1990s.

More special guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks

"For the past five years, Dance Party to End ALZ has been bringing people together to dress up, dance and experience great live music as some of the biggest names in country music sing cover songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s," Williams-Paisley shares in a statement. "Most importantly, though, my siblings Ashley, Jay and I throw this event to help drive awareness and funds for a cause that affects millions of American families, including our own. To date, we’ve raised more than $1.3 million for the Alzheimer’s Association, helping fund research that is going to one day help lead us to a cure for this devastating disease."

Dance Party to End ALZ will take place at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on a Sunday, Nov. 13.

Alzheimer's disease hits home for Williams-Paisley, as her mother was diagnosed with a form of dementia caused by the disease. Eleven years after her diagnosis, in 2016, her mother died. The actress is now dedicated to helping find a cure for Alzheimer's, and she even volunteered to be a part of a study at Vanderbilt Hospital in Tennessee to aid in discovering new ways to treat Alzheimer's.