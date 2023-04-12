Kenny Rogers Duets With Dolly Parton on First Posthumous Album, ‘Life Is Like a Song’

More than three years after his death at the age of 81, the first posthumous album from Kenny Rogers is set for release. Life Is Like a Song, a 10-track collection curated by the singer's widow Wanda Rogers, will deliver new and unheard music from the cross-genre musical legend.

Cover performances from other legendary performers make up a strong contingent of the track list. Rogers shares his take on Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight," the Temptations' "I Wish it Would Rain" and Lionel Richie's "Goodbye," the latter of which played at Rogers' memorial service.

The track list also boasts three duets, including "Tell Me That You Love Me," a joint effort with Rogers' frequent collaborator from the country format, Dolly Parton. Rogers also teams with singer Kim Keyes on another track, "Am I Too Late," while Australian country singer-songwriter Jamie O'Neal joins him for "Straight Into Love."

There's also a strong personal component to Rogers' new music: One track, "Catchin' Grasshoppers," is an ode to the singer's twin sons. "Years from now, I won't remember this day / I won't recall the field / But I'll remember my children's eyes / Lighting up like stars when they were five," the lyrics read, according to a statement. "Yes, I'll remember / Catchin' grasshoppers."

Rogers' widow, who executive produced the project as well as curating the song selection, says that Life Is Like a Song is particularly special because of the tender, personal story it shares.

"This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another," Wanda reflects. "There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith… it’s emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make."

Life Is Like a Song will be out in full on June 2, but two advance tracks off the album are available now. Those are "I Wish it Would Rain" and "Love Is a Drug."

In addition to the 10-track CD, Life Is Like a Song will be available in a variety of different formats, including CD and vinyl. The digital deluxe version of the album features two additional bonus covers: A rendition of Etta James' "At Last" and the Buddy Hyatt-written original song, "Say Hello to Heaven."

Kenny Rogers, Life Is Like a Song Album Track List:

1. "Love Is a Drug"

2. "I Wish It Would Rain"

3. "Am I Too Late" (with Kim Keyes)

4. "Tell Me That You Love Me" (with Dolly Parton)

5. "Straight Into Love" (with Jamie O'Neal)

6. "Wonderful Tonight"

7. "Catchin’ Grasshoppers"

8. "That's Love To Me"

9. "I Will Wait For You"

10. "Goodbye"

11. "Say Hello to Heaven" (digital deluxe bonus track)

12. "At Last" (digital deluxe bonus track)

