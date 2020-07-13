Kenny Rogers sure had expensive taste in real estate, and he had the money to back it up. The country and pop music icon lived like a king in a royal palace in his ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., in an estate called Lionsgate that is opulent even by celebrity standards.

The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California. The property is situated between two streets, with gated entries to the property offering access to the private plot of land from either side.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym. The house offers tree-top garden views from every room, including views of Century City and downtown Los Angeles.

The exterior of the house is just as lavish, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider, Rogers first purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety, and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million. Keep reading for a peek inside:

Rogers scored his first country hit with "Lucille" in 1977, and he went on to a several-decades run of No. 1 hits that included "Daytime Friends," "The Gambler," "She Believes in Me," "Coward of the County," "Lady," "Islands in the Stream" and many more. Rogers kept his run of hits going all the way through 1999, scoring his final chart-topper with "Buy Me a Rose."

Rogers retired from touring with a splashy all-star concert in Nashville in 2017, and he died on March 20, 2020, at his Atlanta-area home, surrounded by his family. According to a statement, Rogers died of natural causes.

