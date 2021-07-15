Kelsey Lamb and Taylor Goyette aren't only duet partners and co-writers — they're engaged to be married. The real-life couple and fellow musicians come together for a brand-new song, "They Never Loved You," premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Lamb and Goyette co-wrote "They Never Loved You" with Chris Rafetto a couple years ago, she shares. They weren't looking for or planning on writing a duet, "but when this song started to fall out ... it just made sense."

"For Taylor and I, this song is a letter to each other of how it would feel if we were to ever break up," Lamb explains. "We have been together for over four years now, and I would be lying if I told you that we haven't ever had moments early on where it almost ended over something immature and stupid, and felt like in those split-second moments that my world was ending ...

"I hope [listeners] feel the passion and the honesty that all three of us pulled from past experiences when we wrote this song," she adds.

Lamb, who is originally from Arkansas, and Goyette, a Florida native, began co-writing in 2016. They started dating in February of 2017 — Goyette began playing guitar for Lamb then, too — and he popped the question in December:

Lamb began her career in 2016 with a holiday EP, some of the songs from which were featured on the Hallmark Channel and UPtv. A 2018 single "Warning Sign," meanwhile, appears in the Lifetime movie Bad Stepmother. In addition to making music, Lamb acts, and has been featured in a couple of Hallmark Channel movies.

"They Never Loved You" is due out widely on Friday (July 16) and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with Lamb at KelseyLamb.com and find Goyette at TaylorGoyette.com.

