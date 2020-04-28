We all wish we could have stopped time just a few short months ago, when we had never even heard the word "coronavirus." But now, as we continue to live with this pandemic, Keith Urban has given us some good times to ponder in his new song “Polaroid.”

“I really connected with the song,” says Urban in a press release about the catchy new track. “I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this polaroid camera. We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything — crazy stuff that happened. We had all of them posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song.”

Released on Friday (April 24), the accompanying video for "Polaroid" shows a shoeless Urban standing poolside, strumming his guitar and watching as snapshots of a summer pool party flash around him.

“I was sent a really simple treatment,” explains Urban about the video. “It was all centered around a pool party and this contraption called a MoCo that’s programmed to do what you see in the video — swoop in, pan out, look around and swoop right back and do the exact same motion again and again. You’re able to place people in these different places, positions and then freeze moments. It was pretty trippy.”

"Too many times these moments they come and go / How lucky was I that our moment was set in stone," Urban sings in the music video. And if those lyrics don’t hit you a little differently right about now, you'd better go check your pulse.

“Polaroid” is yet another sneak peek at the upcoming album from the four-time Grammy Award winner and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, set for release in the fall of 2020. Urban is also currently in the Top 15 of the country charts with his current single, “God Whispered Your Name.”

